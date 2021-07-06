Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 204,933 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,933 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of American Tower worth $486,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $274.88. The stock had a trading volume of 24,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,780. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $274.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

