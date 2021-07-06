Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 24,669 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.75% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $255,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.50.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,940. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.58 and a 12-month high of $374.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,230 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

