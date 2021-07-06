Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 71,920 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.13% of The Home Depot worth $417,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.34. 112,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,065. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $338.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.74.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

