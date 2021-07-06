Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.58% of Ecolab worth $352,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after buying an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,818,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,694,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $208.81. 28,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,754. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

