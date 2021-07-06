Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,429,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,423,259 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.90% of Genpact worth $232,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of G traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.