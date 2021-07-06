Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,976 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $328,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.41. The stock had a trading volume of 520,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. The company has a market cap of $993.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

