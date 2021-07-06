Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,124,925 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.32% of Fortive worth $316,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

FTV traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. 22,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

