Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.83% of IAA worth $210,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $193,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. 17,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,559. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.83.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.