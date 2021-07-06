Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Catalent worth $168,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $4,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,109. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.