Brown Advisory Inc. Has $210.39 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,275 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 4.81% of Workiva worth $210,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.72. 3,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 1.43. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $115.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095 in the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

