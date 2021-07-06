Brown Advisory Inc. Has $220.90 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.82% of Ameriprise Financial worth $220,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.59. 6,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,066. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.11.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

