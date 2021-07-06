Brown Advisory Inc. Has $303.97 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.79% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $303,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $669.49. 1,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,479. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.66. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $457.03 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

