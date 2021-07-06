Brown Advisory Inc. Has $472.01 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,350 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Marvell Technology worth $472,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 84,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.