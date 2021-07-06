Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,462 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.68% of Waste Connections worth $192,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.