Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.85% of ServiceNow worth $840,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,506 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

