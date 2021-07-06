Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,671 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies accounts for 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.74% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $780,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after purchasing an additional 687,818 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $120,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.92. 8,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,002. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $185.48 and a one year high of $320.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.64. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

