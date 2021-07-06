Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 230,090 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.33% of NXP Semiconductors worth $739,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,817 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,770,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $200.91. 40,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.