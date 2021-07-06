Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 49,461 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $443,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $654.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,640. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.69 and a 12-month high of $649.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $569.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

