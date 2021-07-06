Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 297,954 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Cadence Design Systems worth $318,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,284. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.87.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

