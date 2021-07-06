Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Verisk Analytics worth $380,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,190,943. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

