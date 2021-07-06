Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,445,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,858 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bank of America worth $210,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. 1,270,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,018,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

