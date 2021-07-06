Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 58,020 shares during the period. DexCom comprises 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.56% of DexCom worth $541,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.78. 10,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,225. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.59.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total transaction of $442,724.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,987 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,320 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

