Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,474 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $408,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.52. 425,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $311.89 and a fifty-two week high of $435.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

