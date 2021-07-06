Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507,439 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 5.42% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $235,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,831. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.67.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

