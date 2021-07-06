Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 259,556 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,233,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,556 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Roper Technologies worth $497,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.59. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $473.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

