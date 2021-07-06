Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 33,357 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. 277,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.