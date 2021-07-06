Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys Shares of 53,756 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86,396 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 234,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 96,686 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $7,069,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 184,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. 66,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,141. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Europe began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

