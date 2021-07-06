Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 163,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

