Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,912,000 after purchasing an additional 139,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,789,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 310,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

