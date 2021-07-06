Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

