Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $11.76 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $172.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.49. The company has a market cap of $314.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

