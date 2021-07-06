Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

FIS stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

