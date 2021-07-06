Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.29. 92,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,704. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

