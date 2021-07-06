Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $1,431,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 28.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 26.4% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.73. 299,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

