Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.66. The company had a trading volume of 430,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $311.89 and a one year high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

