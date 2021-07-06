Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.86. 311,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,050,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

