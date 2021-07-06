Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.55. The firm has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $181.18 and a 1-year high of $274.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

