Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,316 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 313,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

