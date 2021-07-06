Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,774 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $249.76. The company had a trading volume of 238,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,381. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.39. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,592 shares of company stock valued at $73,687,656 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.