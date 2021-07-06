Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $150.19. The company had a trading volume of 119,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

