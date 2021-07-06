Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.54. 23,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,824. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $201.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

