Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,500,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,164,640,000 after acquiring an additional 421,818 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 99,877 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 8.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 275,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,382,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.87. The firm has a market cap of $463.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $238.78.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,975,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

