Bruce Keyt Sells 1,247 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $102,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50.

IGMS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. The company had a trading volume of 59,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

