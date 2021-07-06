Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.51

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.51 and last traded at C$13.22, with a volume of 16267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.

HOM.U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.42 million and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,205.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82. Insiders acquired 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637 in the last 90 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

