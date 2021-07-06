Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

BG opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

