Burger Swap Market Capitalization Hits $47.97 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.83 or 0.00011238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00921234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045292 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,900,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,525,284 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

