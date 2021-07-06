Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Burlington Stores worth $65,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,149. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

