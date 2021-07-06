Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 544,166 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,831,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

