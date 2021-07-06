BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. BWX Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $635,631. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

