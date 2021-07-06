Bytom Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $91.18 million and $15.52 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00406393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,689,157,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,872,907 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

